BPCC’s Division of Communication and Performing Arts and the Cavalier Players announce auditions for the 2017 Annual Spring Festival of One-Act Plays.

Auditions are set for 5:30 pm Wednesday, February 1.

BPCC’s Theatre program is showcasing the work of the following student directors: Annie Barker, Samuel Copeland, Shaundarius Hardman, Christian Robinson, Amber Simmons and Mikah Thomas. The Spring Festival will offer a full evening of theatre and will round out the theatre program’s nineteenth season of student-directed work.

There are six short plays to be cast and roles available for males and females, aged 18 and up. Anyone interested in filling technical positions should also attend auditions to complete an application and to meet the directors. Those auditioning are asked to dress comfortably and be prepared to be creative and have a good time. Reading selections will be provided at the audition.

The performance of the six plays will be at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, April 11 in the Performing Arts Theatre on the BPCC campus. Generally, the one-act festival may contain mature subject matter and/or language and may not be suitable for children.

For more information or for directions to the theatre, contact the Theatre at 318-678-6021.