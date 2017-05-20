Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

Surveillance video from Mega Storage on 1183 Bellevue Road shows someone driving a dark-colored Lincoln Town Car into the storage facility around 7:48 p.m. on May 12. The man went to one unit, broke the lock and rummaged through the storage unit for nearly two hours before leaving with stolen miscellaneous household and personal items.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a blue baseball cap, grey t-shirt, dark pants and white tennis shoes. He was driving an older model, dark colored Lincoln Town Car.

Detectives are also working another burglary case from the same storage unit late last month in which the suspect in that case, driving a 4-door white truck, also stole household items. Detectives have not confirmed if these two cases are related.

If anyone has any information on this burglary, please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

You can view surveillance video of the theft below: