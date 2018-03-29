The Bossier Sheriff-Police Financial Crimes Task Force and Bossier Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information that can help identify a man wanted for withdrawing funds from local ATM’s using cloned bank cards.

The man withdrew several thousands of dollars at various ATM’s in Bossier City and Shreveport using multiple cloned bank cards containing financial information of other individuals. Detectives suspect the man may have obtained the victims’ information with a skimmer.

Detectives also believe the suspect is behind a series of bogus text messages that say they are from the recipients’ bank and request the PIN to their bank card. Investigators remind the public that a financial institution would never contact a customer and ask for a PIN.

The suspect is a white male and is seen in one ATM security camera photo wearing a ball cap and what appears to be a camouflage jacket.

Anyone who can help police identify this suspect is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. They can also submit a web tip via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Persons who contact Crime Stoppers are reminded they may remain totally anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward should their information result in an arrest.