Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a former credit union employee who is wanted on felony theft and felony computer fraud.

K ellee Ann Churchwell, 49, of the 2000 block of Normand Ave., is a former employee at Carter Federal Credit Union on Benton Road in Bossier City. While employed at the credit union, she logged onto her personal credit card account provided by the banking facility and increased her credit limit on three different occasions from August 2016 to January 2017, all without approval. After she increased her credit limit from $500 to $3,400, she then misappropriated funds of nearly $2,900 from the credit card account, money to which she was never entitled.

When credit union authorities conducted an audit, they determined Churchwell was stealing funds and terminated her. Now, Bossier detectives say Churchwell is eluding law enforcement.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.