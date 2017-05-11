NATCHITOCHES — Former Haughton High Quarterback and NFL Pro Bowler Dak Prescott will be honored with an award named for him at the “Best of the Best” awards ceremony at the The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Museum later this month.

The Rayne Dakota “Dak” Prescott Leadership Award will be presented to a Natchitoches Parish High School student on May 20 .

“Because of his leadership skills and organizational ability on and off of the football field, our committee though naming an award in honor of Prescott would be well.” Said Ralph Wilson, one of the organizers of the community-based honoring group and president of the Natchitoches Parish School Board.

Lakeview, Natchitoches Central and St. Mary’s High Schools will be recognized in every sport the aforementioned schools offer. Aside from the individual sports, four additional awards will be given to deserving seniors. The awards include: Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Scholar Athlete and The Rayne Dakota “Dak” Prescott Leadership Award.