BAC steadily adding events to East Bank Plaza space

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Since the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) became the events manager for the East Bank District Plaza in July, many new and exciting events are currently being scheduled through the end of 2018 and early 2019.

Robin Jones, BAC’s executive director, said, “We plan to offer a variety events designed to get the community outside and enjoying the atmosphere of downtown Bossier. We are working closely with the East Bank Merchants Association to create fun, interactive events that are designed to get people to visit all of the establishments in the East Bank District.”

Held at the East Bank District Plaza last month, the Louisiana Classics Car Clubs Annual Trunk or Treat was such a huge success that it expected to continue yearly. The weekly East Bank Market is scheduled to start in March and will be a permanent event. The Corn Dog Festival will be coming back to the plaza in March and is planned to continue each year, and the BAC’s highly popular fundraiser ARTini could become a permanent event in the plaza.

The East Bank Market, set to launch in March of 2019, will bring vendors, food trucks and a family friendly atmosphere to the East Bank District Plaza each Tuesday afternoon.

Manager of the Bossier Farmers, Night Markets, and now the East Bank Market, Chris Graham, said, “Working with the BAC has been a great experience. They are very well organized. Robin and the team are really quick to answer questions and provide excellent communication. I’m really glad they were selected to manage the property. I would highly recommend anyone to apply to hold an event at this location and to work with the BAC.”

A new event that will be held this month, that not only the whole family can enjoy but an event that the BAC is super excited about, is called the “Gobble til you Wobble.”

“Gobble til you Wobble” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 4-6 p.m. It will take place after the Shop Small Saturday market and will be a walking tour of each of the merchants in the East Bank District. One lucky guest will take home a gift basket full of items donated by each of the merchants in the area.

The Bossier Arts Council is well-versed in hosting events that serve the community and they are thrilled that they were chosen to see the East Bank District Plaza come to life.

“For over 30 years, we have worked with the city to bring more arts and culture to the area. Managing this plaza just furthers that mission,” says Jones.

At the July 17 Bossier City Council meeting, the Bossier City Council approved funding that would allow the BAC to act as events manager for the East Bank District’s Plaza area. The council will appropriate $25,000 to fund the ability to manage and promote events in the district.

The city spent $15 million to redevelop the downtown portion of Bossier City, known as “Old Bossier,” in a two-year effort that saw new infrastructure, roads, landscaping, and amenities installed or overhauled to attract new development.

The East Bank district was officially opened in late November 2017.