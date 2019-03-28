BAC’s ARTini to hold its 10th annual fundraiser event Saturday

The Bossier Arts Council’s signature fundraising event will be held this weekend at the East Bank District in Bossier City.

The 10th annual ARTini Fundraiser will be held at the East Bank Plaza, 600 Barksdale Blvd., Saturday, March 30 from 7-11 p.m.

ARTini celebrates various forms of creative expression and encompasses the culinary, musical, and visual arts.

The event offers a celebration of the art of spirits featuring live painting by local artist, Megan Davis Taylor, music by Tipsey, and much more. Area restaurants create signature martinis and compete for the coveted title of “Judges Choice,” “People’s Choice,” and “Most M’artisanal.”

The funds go to support the Bossier Arts Council and all of the programming and outreach projects for the entire year.

Tickets include entrance to the event, a hand-painted Martini Glass, Live Music, Delicious Food, and over 20 different Martinis.

Ticket price for the event is $65

Presented by the Bossier Arts Council.

To purchase tickets, you can click here.