BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – A recent story and subsequent reposting by news media outlets has given the false impression that there is a likelihood of B-52s returning to 24-hour alert status.

However, Barksdale Air Force Base says this is incorrect, and there is no plan to return B-52s to 24-hour alert status or alert status for any length of time other than for standard readiness exercises.

A statement from Barksdale says, “While Barksdale is refurbishing our alert facility, this effort is part of routine infrastructure maintenance and improvement. Barksdale continuously maintains and upgrades infrastructure, conducts exercises, and modernizes equipment to maintain a baseline level of readiness. This is a part of the organization, training, and equipment mission to be ready to defend our nation when called upon.”