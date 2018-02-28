Bank of Montgomery renamed ‘BOM Bank’

NATCHITOCHES, La. – BOM, the premier bank of northwest Louisiana with assets of $400 million, has changed its name from Bank of Montgomery to BOM Bank. The new name reflects the bank’s expansion through growth and acquisitions to 14 branches throughout its Louisiana markets. “BOM,” which is how customers commonly refer to the bank, will remain on signage and advertising.

President and CEO Ken Hale says BOM Bank remains an independent financial institution focused on providing customers with personal service and the convenience of the latest technology and innovations.

“This official name change is another step in our plan for continued growth and expansion,” Hale says. “The BOM name remains synonymous with financial strength and service to community. The hometown service we’ve provided for more than a century will never change.”