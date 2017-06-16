A local bank has warned of a counterfeit check cashing ring operating along the I-20 corridor in northwest Louisiana.

Gibsland Bank and Trust posted via social media that commercial checks are being stolen from business mailboxes and the information is being used to create counterfeit payroll checks. It even alleges the orchestrators are recruiting homeless people, putting them in dress shirts and ties and then sending them into banks to cash the checks for them.

It says businesses and banks in Monroe, Bossier City, and Minden have already been affected this week.

If you think you have been a victim of this counterfeit check cashing ring, contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.