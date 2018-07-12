Safety is crucial for the mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, which means visitors on base can expect extra protections.

The entry points at the two main gates, West Gate and North Gate, require security forces in order to protect access to the base, and thereby its mission.

In that vein, Barksdale has revised some of its force protection across the base.

According to local media reports, BAFB officials have updated security to include additional checks for visitors.

Barksdale’s Public Affairs declined to divulge any details, but provided a message from 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Col. Michael Miller.

“We review our security posture from time to time and make adjustments as needed to protect our mission, Airmen, and Families. The current policy is that all visitors without DOD ID cards require a pass from one of our visitor centers and to be sponsored by someone with a DOD ID card,” said Col. Miller via public affairs.

A KTBS report said the policy applies to anyone over 16 years of age who does not have a base ID. Each person is required to have either a passport or state-issued ID. Visitors must go to the visitor’s center for screenings. Additionally, if a person plans to drive on base, up to date car registration and insurance forms must be available and a “sponsor” will serve as an escort.

A person can request to extend the length of a visitors pass up to three days.

The report notes that the check at the visitors center has security forces personnel run a background check on anyone entering the installation.

2nd BW Public Affairs urges visitors to plan ahead and be patient.

Commentary from 2nd Lt Jeremy Huggins, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs, published on Barksdale’s website advises, “Plan to leave for work earlier, have your identification ready and be respectful to the gate guards. They don’t make policy decisions, so please follow their directions and the new traffic flow procedures.”