BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale, a Barksdale Airman, was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at approximately 3 a.m. March 27 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

“This tragedy is a terrible and saddening loss. I extend my deepest condolences to Airman Hale’s family, friends and fellow Airmen,” said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “We will miss him as part of our Air Force family.”

Hale, 20, was an Electronic Warfare Journeyman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He entered the U.S. Air Force March 8, 2016.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.