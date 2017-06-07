The Russian military said a fighter jet Tuesday intercepted and escorted a U.S. B-52 bomber from Barksdale that was flying near the Russian border.

According to Associated Press reports, U.S. officials said the B-52, normally based out of Barksdale Air Force Base, was conducting a routine mission in international airspace over the Baltic when it was intercepted by the Russian fighter.

The bomber is stationed at RAF Fairford in Britain in support of NATO exercises.

Russia defense officials said an aircraft flying along the border was spotted on radar and the Russian fighter pilot identified the plane and escorted it away from the Russian border.

Russia and NATO routinely intercept each other’s planes flying in international airspace.

Photo: Tech. Sgt. Michael Zeigler, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and Staff Sgt. Aaron McCullum, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to launch a B-52H Stratofortress on Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 16, 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Micaiah Anthony)