Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show set for May 18, 19 at Barksdale Air Force Base

The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, May 18 and 19, 2019.

The 2019 air show will feature aerobatic performances by the Canadian Force Snowbirds, the F-35 Demo Team, Tora! Tora! Tora!, the Black Daggers jump team, and many more. There will also be static displays of modern and historic military aircraft including the B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and more. Barksdale officials estimate that the biennial event, which takes place in odd-numbered years, attracts more than 100,000 attendees from the local, regional and national area.

The 2019 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show will feature a STEM Zone sponsored by STARBASE Louisiana, where young people in attendance can take part in fun activities and exhibits that teach science, technology, engineering, and math. STEM Zone exhibits will include a tornado generator, virtual reality, and drone technology. Visitors to the STEM Zone will also have the opportunity to learn about the next generation of space exploration with NASA, build and throw chalk bombs to make airplane art, and much more.

Admission to the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show is free and open to the public. The event is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale Air Force Base with the support of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council.

For complete details, including helpful information on parking and security measures, visit www.barksdaleafbairshow.com.

Held for the first time in 1933, the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show serves to enhance public awareness of U.S. Air Force capabilities and the Barksdale Air Force Base mission. Barksdale Air Force Base, home of the 2nd Bomb Wing, is America’s premier strategic bomber base, housing three squadrons of B-52H Stratofortress bombers.