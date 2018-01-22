Barksdale Air Force Base released the following for military and civilian employees after the government shutdown.

Every member of Team Barksdale is important to accomplishing our mission, and we will provide maximum support during these uncertain times.

All Barksdale personnel will report Monday morning for an orderly shutdown. Civilian employees will be notified of their status by their leadership when they report Monday.

Employees who find themselves in financial difficulties are encouraged to use their chain of command who can provide information on financial aid organizations which specifically support military members such as Military One Source (www.militaryonesource.com) or Air Force Aid Society (www.afas.org).

The Employee Assistance Program is a resource exclusively for civilians. EAP services are free and available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-222-0364 or www.FOH4You.com.

If employees or their families cannot access any of the above organizations, they may seek financial assistance from the Red Cross.

All temporary duty (TDY) travel will be cancelled or terminated unless they fall into excepted categories. Contact your leadership to determine the status of your temporary duty.

Permanent change of station activities already underway will continue until completion. New actions will not be initiated unless in support of an excepted activity as defined by the Secretary of Defense.

AAFES outlets will remain open, but Barksdale’s commissary, which is normally closed Mondays, will be open during during regular hours through Wednesday. The commissary will close Wednesday evening until further notice.

Please talk with your leadership if you have questions about any other issues.

It is distressing to our civilian teammates who must suffer another furlough. While military members will not be subject to furlough, they will not receive pay for work performed after Jan. 19, 2018, until an appropriation or continuing resolution is passed.

Together, we will make it through this challenge. Now, more than ever, look out for your wingmen and your families.

A list below is provided to clarify immediate impact to Barksdale services.

2nd Force Support Squadron

Airmen & Family Readiness Center: Only Readiness Briefings and TAP Class available. All other programs closed.

Civilian Personnel: Open, but with minimal manning.

Child care facilities: Open normally

Education Center: Airmen will not be able to apply for New Military Tuition Assistance (TA) funding. TA that has already been approved will pay out. Please do not make any financial commitment for classes until this situation is resolved. If you decide to pay for a class out-of-pocket during the shutdown, be aware that you will likely NOT be reimbursed after the shutdown.

FSS food service facilities are open normally.

All other facilities and services, including Postal, ID Card section, Outdoor Rec, Golf Club, Club, and other recreational facilities will be open. ITT trips are not affected at this time.

2nd Medical Group