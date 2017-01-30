BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron will be conducting a controlled burn on Barksdale Air Force Base’s East Reservation Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m.

The area to be burned is between East Gate Road and Bluff Bridge Road and contains approximately 500 acres.

The burns are conducted to reduce the risk of a wildfire by removing the fuel, or underbrush, which could cause a potential wildfire to quickly spread.

By removing the underbrush, natural resources are protected and the forest is easier for base personnel to access for military training, or events and activities such as the Barksdale Mud Run.