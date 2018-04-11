One day after being shut out by the Parkway Panthers, the Haughton Bucs returned the favor.

Nick Heckman pitched a five-hitter as the Bucs defeated the Panthers 1-0 at Haughton on Tuesday. The teams split the two-game District 1-5A series. Parkway won 10-0 Monday at Parkway.

In other 1-5A games, the Airline Vikings topped Southwood 10-0 in five innings at Southwood, and the Captain Shreve Gators defeated Byrd 7-4 at Shreve.

Haughton’s win gave Captain Shreve sole possession of first. The Gators improved to 26-2 overall and 7-1 in district. Parkway (20-6, 8-2) is in second followed by Haughton (15-13, 7-3), Evangel Christian (10-17, 4-4), Airline (11-16, 3-5), Byrd (10-17, 1-7) and Southwood (3-23, 0-8).

Parkway closes district play with a two-game set against Captain Shreve at 6 p.m. Thursday at Shreve. The teams are scheduled to play the second game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkway, weather permitting.

Because of the potential weather situation, Benton has moved up its District 1-4A games against Minden to Wednesday (at Benton) and Thursday (at Minden). Both start at 6. They were originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

At Haughton, Heckman improved his record to 8-2. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter.

Jathon Patton and Cameron Townsend had two hits each for Haughton.

Parkway’s George Booras pitched a solid game, allowing eight hits while striking out five and walking four.

Haughton scored the lone run of the game in the third. CJ McWilliams and Peyton Stovall led off with back-to-back singles. Patton then laced a line drive to right field, scoring McWilliams.

Both teams had chances to put runs on the board early. Parkway got singles from Amani Larry and Caleb Reese in the first inning but couldn’t take advantage.

Haughton put multiple runners on base in the first three innings. Parkway turned inning-ending double plays in all three, but the Bucs got the only run they would need in the third.

At Southwood, Airline’s Bryson Connell pitched a five-inning two hitter. He struck out five and had no walks.

Nine Vikings combined for 14 hits.

Jerry Couch went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Cole Broadway went 2-for-3 with a triple. Hunter Hollis went 2-for-3 with a double. Hayden Travinski also had two hits. Steve Lutterman had a triple.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Bearkats dropped a District 1-4A doubleheader at Minden, 19-0 and 10-0. Durrell May had hits in both games for the Bearkats.

NOTE: The above report is based on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or information received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com