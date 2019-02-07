Basketball: Benton High to host Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday

Benton High School is hosting a Jr. NBA Skills Challenge for boys and girls on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Participants must have a waiver signed by a parent and birth certificate.

There will be competition in 11-under and 13-under age divisions. The top three finishers qualify for the regional event in Dallas.

The regional winner gets an all expenses paid trip to the national competition in New York.

According to the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge website, the program is free for all participants and organizations. Also, boys and girls compete separately.

“The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge presented by Under Armour provides boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to showcase their fitness through a dribbling, shooting, and rebounding skills competition in the sport of basketball,” according to the website.

To find the waiver form go to https://ak-static.cms.nba.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/121/2018/11/1819_Jr.-NBA_SkillsChallenge_Waiver.pdf

There will also be some available on Saturday at the gym.