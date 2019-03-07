Basketball: New local women’s pro team holding tryouts Saturday

Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com

The Shreveport-Bossier Lady Knights will be holding tryouts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Shantell Hardison Sports Center located at 2642 Youree Drive.

Cost is $35 per person.

The Shreveport-Bossier Lady Knights will represent Northwest Louisiana in the Women’s Basketball Development Association. The WBDA is a “premier developmental league for players looking to extend their careers,” according to a Lady Knights press release.

Teams in the WBDA play across the nation.

Those interested in learning more about the league, including tryout information, can go to WBDApro.com.