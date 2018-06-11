The Bossier Council on Aging will relocate its Plain Dealing site to the former Carrie Martin Elementary School later this summer.

The town’s senior center was formerly located on the north side of the Plain Dealing High School campus. That building is being converted into a band room as part of the school’s K-12 reconfiguration.

Services are still being offered at the Cartwright Memorial Health Unit building (305 W. Palmetto) until the transition is complete. Tamara Crane, Executive Director of the Bossier Council on Aging, is excited about the move, saying it will provide more space and more opportunities for the town.

“The location has more open areas and a better layout for our programs,” Crane said. “The additional space will allow us to offer more programs and grow our existing ones. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Bossier Schools.”

The Carrie Martin site will also have internet accessibility, allowing the BCOA to use their new computerized check-in system. SENIORSTAT electronic system replaces the days of handwritten signatures on clipboards.

The Bossier Council on Aging (BCOA) is the first agency in north Louisiana to use the SENIORSTAT system and only one of five in the entire state to have it. Funding for the program was secured through a 2016 bill by Sen. Barrow Peacock, which allocates 0.5 percent of the taxes collected from car rentals in Bossier Parish to go to the Bossier Council on Aging.

Crane said they will also be expanding the exercise area. They’re currently seeking equipment donations for the Plain Dealing site. Crane suggested things like treadmills, bicycles, weight machines, resistant equipment, hand weights, exercise bands, and large exercise balls.

Bossier Schools has given Crane a tentative move in date of sometime in August. The Bossier Council on Aging will be joined by the Plant a Seed in our Youth Foundation at the Carrie Martin site, giving Plain Dealing a first class community and education center.

“I’m really excited about this,” Crane said. “We’ll essentially have a larger center with the amount of space we have to work with. Because of that, we’ll be able to offer more things for our seniors.”

The Plain Dealing site is open Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Bossier Council On Aging has provided services to the seniors (over 60) of Bossier Parish since 1975. For more information on the services they provide, call (318) 741-8302.