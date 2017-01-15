From Staff Reports:

Bossier City Police Department detectives continue to investigate an incident that occurred around 10pm last night at the Louisiana Boardwalk. A suspect is currently being sought after reportedly firing five shots into the air near the movie theater. The suspect fled after the incident. There is no description of the suspect and BCPD is asking that anyone with information in regard to this incident please call police.

Witness reports say that one person was shot, but there have been no victims found and no one has come forward at this time. Additionally, witness reports of one person being shot have not been confirmed by police. There have been no arrests and again, an unidentified suspect is still being sought.

This is a developing story and BPT will update this information just as soon as further details become available.