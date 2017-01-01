The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred New Year’s Eve which left one man wounded.

Police say the shooting occurred at approximately at 8:45 PM Saturday and stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and a group of other individuals in the parking lot of the US Petrol gas station in the 5400 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

Following the altercation the victim left the scene in a vehicle as a passenger while the subjects he was arguing with left in a separate vehicle. As both vehicles were traveling northbound on Barksdale Boulevard between Golden Meadows and Robert E. Lee Boulevard a shot was fired from the suspect’s vehicle striking 18-year old victim in the left forearm and lower torso. The driver of the victim’ s vehicle then stopped in the parking lot of the New Life Worship Center in the 2000 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard and while the suspect’s vehicle fled.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the scene and the victim was subsequently taken to University Health in Shreveport where he underwent surgery.

Anyone who has information that can help police make an arrest in this case is asked to call Bossier Crimestoppers at (318) 424-4100.