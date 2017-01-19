From the Bossier City Police Department:

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The crash happened at the intersection of Airline Drive and Meadow Creek Drive just before 7:30pm Thursday. The motorcyclist was taken to University Health in Shreveport by Bossier City Fire Department personnel. The southbound lanes of Airline Drive at Middle Creek Drive are temporarily closed while officers investigate the crash. The name of the injured motorcyclist is not being released at this time pending notification of his family.