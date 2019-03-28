BCPD investigating a shooting Wednesday night

The Bossier City Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to BCPD Public Information Officer Traci Landry.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening officers were dispatched to Rebel and Bragg in reference to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers also located a 17-year-old male subject being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his mouth. He was driven by another subject to the corner of Airline and Shed before leaving that location for LSU Oschner Health hospital.

Several subjects were detained pending the investigation.

The investigation is progressing, however, no arrests have been made at this time.