BCPD investigating apparent murder-suicide

Bossier City Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, Bossier City Police officers responded to a reported shooting that occurred at 1702 E. Texas St. Officers located two unresponsive subjects inside an apartment. EMS personnel found that both subjects, a man and a woman, were deceased.

The man is identified as Chester Wayne Powell, 60, of 220 Gray St., Belcher, and the woman is identified as Cheyenne Neal, 22, of 1702 E. Texas St., Apt. 210, Bossier City.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit say evidence indicates that Powell shot Neal before turning the gun on himself. The case remains under investigation at this time.