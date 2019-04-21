BCPD investigating armed robbery

From The Bossier City Police Department:

Detectives Investigating Reported Early Morning Armed Robbery

Bossier City Police Department detectives are investigating an early morning armed robbery that occurred at the Shell Station at 4910 Barksdale Boulevard. Officers responded to the location around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

According to the initial investigation, a male subject entered the business with what appeared to be a weapon in his jacket and demanded money from the register. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured. A specific description of the suspect is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.