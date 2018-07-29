From Staff Reports:

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting incident that took place at the Pepper Point mobile home complex in east Bossier City.

The shooting incident occurred around 10 a.m. within the complex located in the 6200 block of East Texas Street. According to reports, several people were involved and multiple gunshots were fired.

There has been no information released regarding arrests related to this incident. And, according to the Bossier City Police Department, no injuries have been reported.

BPT will report any updates as further details are made available.