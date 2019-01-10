BCPD makes arrest in double homicide

Bossier City detectives have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a mother and daughter dead.

Frederick Dewayne Jackson, 22, of Shreveport, was arrested overnight for 1st degree murder in an incident that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 9.

At approximately 8:28 p.m. last night, Bossier City Police dispatchers received a 911 call of a shooting at the Misty Hollow Apartment complex on Misty Lane. Bossier City police officers and emergency medical personnel responded and located two unresponsive female subjects with gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Shandrell Simoneaux, 22, of 2826 Misty Lane, Apt. #7 and her mother, Maeisha Simoneaux, 40, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.

Police identified Jackson as a suspect in the shooting. Jackson was located in Shreveport by members of the U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence that Jackson shot S. Simoneaux and M. Simoneaux inside the apartment before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

M. Simoneaux was staying with her daughter at the residence. S. Simoneaux’s and Jackson’s two young children were also present in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The children were turned over to the care of family members.

Detectives believe the shooting was related to a domestic situation between Jackson and S. Simoneaux.

Jackson was booked into the Bossier City jail. His bail is set at $7.5 million.