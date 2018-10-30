BCPD offers Halloween safety tips

The Bossier City Police Department advises parents and children to keep safety in mind this Halloween.

Current weather predictions from the National Weather Service are calling for an 80% to 90% chance of rain for Bossier City during prime Trick-or-Treating hours on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. In light of that forecast, Chief Shane McWilliams encourages parents to take advantage of organized, supervised Halloween events for their children this year. If parents do decide to allow their children to go Trick-or-Treating, the police department asks that they end their outing by 8 p.m. as a courtesy to residents.

Motorists should be particularly watchful of Trick-or-Treaters as well as they go door-to-door throughout neighborhoods.

The Bossier City Police Department offers the following safety tips to parents whose children will be out Trick-or-Treating: