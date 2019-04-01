BCPD officer accused of animal sex abuse no longer employed with department

A Bossier City police officer accused of sexual abuse of animals is no longer part of the force.

Former officer Terry Yetman is not employed with the Bossier City Police Department, according to Traci Landry, public information officer for the City of Bossier City.

Yetman was arrested in December on 40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Yetman, who was assigned as an officer in the patrol division, was placed on paid administrative leave in November 2018 when Bossier Police were notified of the investigation that was being conducted by Louisiana State Police.

“Yetman’s employment with the Bossier City Police Department ended on Feb. 28, 2019,” Landry said.

The Press-Tribune sought clarification of his role and pay status after several community members had questioned and expressed their anger towards the procedure, following his arrest.

Landry went on to explain that Yetman was receiving pay while on leave due to Civil Service rules.

For cases where an officer is under investigation for suspected criminal activity, Civil Service rules require that an internal investigation be conducted to determine whether an officer broke the police code of conduct or agency policy.

“Action may then be taken based on the outcome of that internal investigation. The officer then has the right to appeal that action before the Civil Service Board,” Landry said.

Yetman was employed with the Bossier Police Department in November of 2014.