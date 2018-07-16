The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying 2 subjects who used a stolen credit card at a local business last week.

On Wednesday, July 11, an officer was called to the Walmart on Airline Drive where the victim stated that his wallet was taken from a shopping cart after he left it there by accident.

The officer found that a credit card from the wallet had been used at three different nearby businesses. The victim took the appropriate action by immediately cancelling the card. However, around $150 had already been charged to his account.

Video surveillance footage was collected that shows two subjects using the stolen card to make a purchase at one of the businesses, the Raceway convenience store on US Hwy. 80 in Bossier City. The fraudulent purchase was made Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at around 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects seen in the surveillance video photos is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Tips can also be submitted through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.