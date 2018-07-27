From the Bossier City Police Department:

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that was committed overnight at the Circle K in the 1200 block of Barksdale Boulevard. Officers responded to the incident around 2:30 am Friday morning. An employee was mopping the floor when a male suspect entered the store wearing a shirt over his face and holding a handgun. The suspect then demanded money and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

Photos: Courtesy of Bossier City Police Department