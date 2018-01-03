Bellaire Wushu Academy is making a name for itself in the world of martial arts.

Dr. Randy Harper, Head Instructor at Bellaire Wushu Academy (BWA) in Bossier City, and three of his students recently competed as part of Team USA at The 7th World Kung Fu Championships in Emeishan, China. The event, which is essentially the Olympics of Chinese martial arts, draws the best of the best from around the world.

This year, more than 3,900 athletes from over 70 countries participated. Although the competition was fierce, the Bellaire Wushu Academy held their own and brought back one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Zack Teppenpaw won silver and bronze medals. Josh Weinstein won two bronze medals.

Cameron Hale, who injured her knee playing soccer, learned a new form one month before the competition and earned high scores at the competition.

In order to be on the floor with his students, Dr. Harper signed up to compete and won gold in the Masters Division. He said he was glad to have the opportunity to compete.

“A Sifu ( teacher in Chinese) knows the gratification of training and teaching students to achieve their best,” Harper said. “It’s truly an honor to compete alongside so many athletes from countries around the globe.”

In order to qualify and compete as part of Team USA, the students had to win National Championships in Lubbock, Texas, during the summer. Bellaire Wushu Academy had 12 National Champions this year with eight two-time National Champions.

Bellaire Wushu Academy offers martial arts training in the Chinese Martial Art of Wushu traditional Kung Fu (My Jhong Law Horn) Chinese Kempo, Iss-Hogai, and Combat Martial Arts, (All Competition styles), Tai Chi (Taiji or Tai Chi Chuan) and has a proud, strong lineage. BWA has also added an adult ITF Tae Kwon Do class on Tuesdays and Thursday nights at 7, led by instructors Mark Greene and Bob Davis.

Bellaire Wushu Academy is a Christian Fellowship and its instructors are dedicated to providing a high quality of teaching and training in Chinese Martial Arts. Classes are available for men, women and children.



All classes are held at the Bellaire Complex, 4330 Panther Drive, Bossier City, LA 71112. For more information, visit ww.bellairewushuacademy.org.

From Staff Reports