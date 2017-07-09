BPT File Photo: Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams (L), Sgt. Brandon Huckaby (R)

Beloved BCPD officer dies

Special to Bossier Press-Tribune

Nancy Cook, NBC 6/Fox 33

BOSSIER CITY, La. – People across Bossier and Bienville Parishes are mourning the death of a Bossier City police officer who unexpectedly passed away Saturday.

Sgt. Brandon Huckaby, 41, died in his sleep of natural causes, according to BCPD spokesman Mark Natalie.

On learning of Huckaby’s passing, BCPD Chief Shane McWilliams said, “Brandon was an outstanding officer and a valuable asset to the Bossier City Police Department. While we were saddened over his passing, we retain wonderful memories of Brandon…his compassion, his sharp sense of humor and selfless dedication to the public. Please keep Brandon and his family in your prayers.”

The married father of two grew up in Ringgold, La., and began his career in law enforcement with the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s office.

Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, who became sheriff in 2000, said although Huckaby was hired in the mid-90s, he knew him well and hated to lose him to the Bossier City Police Department.

During Huckaby’s tenure in Bienville Parish, he worked as a patrol officer and a narcotics officer.

Calling him “a standout,” Balance said, Huckaby “was an excellent law enforcement officer, but he was a better man, husband, father, son and friend – he was loved by everyone.”

A friend, who Huckaby helped after the death of her husband, started a Go-Fund-Me account to help Huckaby’s young family defer some of the expenses, as they will “face a difficult road over the next few months and years. They will have a lot of unexpected costs on top of trying to go through their day to day.”

Go Fund Me account:

Click here to donate to the family –>

https://www.gofundme.com/t6b3mq-brandon-huckaby