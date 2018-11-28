Benton and Haughton to host Christmas events

If you and your family are looking to slow down and relax this holiday season, check out the free Christmas festivals in the towns surrounding Bossier City.

Festivals in Benton and Haughton will offer traditional, rustic family fun and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Benton is celebrating the holidays with the Benton Christmas on the Square Festival and Parade on Dec. 8 at Heritage Village Square.

The festival has many family-friendly activities planned including a parade, arts and crafts tables, horse rides, bounce houses, home tours, and more. They’ve also added a 5k run, health walk and kid’s fun run to the holiday festivities this year. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Haughton will be putting on its annual Christmas in Haughton Festival on Dec. 15 at Joe Delaney Memorial Park.

This year’s festivities will include a parade, food trucks, kid zone, and a variety of local vendors, perfect for any last-minute holiday shopping. The Haughton High School Archery Team will be on-hand wrapping gifts purchased during the festival. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.