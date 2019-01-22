High school soccer: Benton boys edge DeRidder, eye showdown with Magnet for district title

High school soccer: Benton boys edge DeRidder, eye showdown with Magnet for...

The Benton Tigers edged the DeRidder Dragons 3-2 on the road Saturday in a non-district boys soccer match.

Max Kenyan, the 2018 All-Parish MVP, scored two goals for the Tigers. Jacob Garrett scored one.

Jamie Garcia and Dylan Sexton had one assist each.

Bossier coach Bryan George praised Kenyan’s all-round play. He also said backup goalkeepeer Steve Montgomery did an “amazing job.” Starting keeper Brady Brooks is recovering from an injury.

Benton improved to 13-6-5. The Tigers face Caddo Magnet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium with the District 1-II championship likely on the line.

Benton is 5-0 in district play. Magnet (9-4-2, 4-0), which defeated Bossier 3-0 in a non-district game Monday, plays Huntington in a district game Tuesday night.

In a District 1-I boys game Monday, Airline fell to Byrd 2-0.

Airline dropped to 14-10-2 overall. The Vikings completed district play 2-4. Byrd improved to 12-5-5 and 2-1-2 in district.

Airline has two games remaining in the regular season. The Vikings face Natchitoches Central on Thursday and Northwood on Jan. 29.

Bossier (12-9-1) visits Calvary Baptist Tuesday night at 6. The Bearkats host Loyola College Prep Thursday at 6 in a key District 1-III game.

In a District 1-I girls game Monday, Airline lost to leader Byrd 7-0. The Lady Vikings fell to 5-12-4 overall and finished district play 2-3-1.

Byrd, No. 1 in the power rankings, improved to 19-3-1 and 5-0.

Haughton (5-8-2, 2-2) and Parkway (8-7-4, 3-0-1) face off in a District 1-II game at 6 Tuesday at Tinsley Park. If the Lady Panthers win, they can finish no worse than co-champions with a victory over Northwood Thursday.

Benton (5-13-3) plays North Caddo in a non-district game at 6 Tuesday at Tinsley Park.