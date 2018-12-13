Benton Elementary holds DARE Graduation

It’s graduation time for 5th graders at Benton Elementary School as 124 students received their certificates for completion of the D.A.R.E. program Wednesday morning.

Amy Gates, principal of Benton Elementary, and D.A.R.E. officer Deputy Rebecca Russom welcomed the students, parents, and guests to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, along with Dep. Judy Williams, D.A.R.E. Coordinator; Lt. Adam Johnson, Security Officer for Bossier Parish Schools; Lt. Walt Hollis, Viking Drive Substation; and Assistant Superintendent of Administration Mitch Downey, Bossier Parish Schools.

Case Jorden led in the Pledge of Allegiance, and the D.A.R.E. essay winners were as follows: Ayden Dowdall of Mrs. Peavy’s class; Daisy Langston of Mrs. Guice’s class; Alivia Gomez of Mrs. Neu’s class; and Timothy Frederick of Mrs. Eubanks’ class.

The D.A.R.E. box contest winner was Dane Hebert, and the drawing for Daren the Lion went to Gracen Myers.

A total of 1,272 students will graduate from D.A.R.E. at 12 elementary schools in Bossier Parish this fall semester. Each elementary school has its own school resource officer who also serves as the D.A.R.E. instructor.

The remaining D.A.R.E. graduation ceremonies are as follows:

• Central Park Elementary, Dec. 12

• Plain Dealing Elementary, Dec. 14

• Kingston Elementary, Dec. 17

• Meadowview Elementary, Dec. 17

• Legacy Elementary, Dec. 18

• Princeton Elementary, Dec. 19

• Kerr Elementary, Dec. 20