Benton Farmers Market still has hope for 2019 season

Contrary to a social media post, the Benton Farmer’s Market is not yet cancelled for the 2019 season.

A post on the Benton’s Farmer’s Market Facebook page has left local residents upset that they will no longer have a farmers market in the Town of Benton.

Mayor Shelly Horton says that he is in the early stages of looking at options for continuing the market.

“The leaders in the Town of Benton are currently looking into the possibility of continuing the Benton farmers market, but it has not been finalized yet. I hope that it works,” Horton said.

A January 20 Facebook post on Benton’s Farmers Market page read, “There will be no spring or summer market this year in Benton. However, stay tuned for details about the music festivals that are going to be held!!”

Vendor Robin Brady Smith with Smith’s RAW Super Sweet Honey commented on the post saying, “We sold honey at the market! The local public didn’t support having a fall market. Actually, only a few people showed up for the fall market. It was a waste of time for vendors. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a booth at the summer market; therefore, I can’t comment as to how many locals attended summer markets. We were extremely disappointed in patron attendance at the fall market.”

Maria Machen also commented on the Facebook post saying, “I’m sad to hear this, too! The Benton market was special and brought many people to our small town for Sunday afternoon fun,” Facebook post.

The Press-Tribune will follow this story as it develops and update with any details.