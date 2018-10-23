Benton Fire District teams up with Dominos to promote fire safety

Bossier City Domino’s, located at 4112 Airline Drive, and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are teaming up with Benton Fire District No. 4 to promote fire safety.

On Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m., anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives aboard a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries.

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Glenn Mueller, Bossier City Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and Benton Fire District No. 4 for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

“Today’s home fires burn faster than ever,” said Christopher Faulk, captain at Benton Fire District No. 4. “From the time the smoke alarm sounds, you may have less than two minutes to escape a home fire safely. That’s why this year’s campaign theme is so important – having an escape plan as well as fully functioning smoke alarms are essential to safely escaping a home fire.”

Customers can call Domino’s in Bossier City at 318-747-3870 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.