Benton High students hold support rally in favor of teacher pay raise and technology millages

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Benton High school students organized a rally of support for teachers Saturday, April 27 in response to the billboard and campaigning by opponents of the May 4th property tax vote.

After witnessing a campaign sign being erected Wednesday evening next to her school opposing propositions #1 and #2 on the May 4th ballot, Benton High student Emmalyn Burns and her friends decided to rally together and show their support in favor of teachers’ pay raises and funding for technology in Bossier Schools.

“I was at my regional track meet and they were putting up the sign when we were all here and it just really upset me and all my other friends,” Burns said. “We know that the teachers and the staff protect us, so to see a sign that say’s protect your families vote no, it really upset us. My mom is a principal in Bossier. I see how hard she works and I see how all my other teachers really care for us.”

On May 4, 2019, Bossier Parish residents will vote on a tax increase to provide across the board raises for teachers and support staff, and a dedicated funding source for technology.