Benton man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Benton man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an 8-year old child and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile following a thorough investigation by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Glenn Billings, 54, of the 300 block of Cycle Plant Road in Benton, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility; he faces a $250,000 bond.

Bossier detectives are asking if anyone else has been a victim of inappropriate touching or sexual relations by Billings to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.