Benton Medical is hosting free Health Screenings on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 188 Burt Boulevard, Benton.

Benton Medical will remain open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in order to offer free health screenings to the public.

Screenings include Glucose Levels, Blood Pressure, Pulse, Pulse Oxygen, and Vision. These screenings are absolutely free, no appointment required.

Benton Medical accepts all ages of patients. Their specialty of family practice offers patients personal, quality healthcare. Dr. McCommon and Colleen Hannon treat patients and advise their families on a variety of needs. They provide primary healthcare which can include: physicals and checkups (including DOT physicals); health screenings (mammograms, colonoscopies, etc.); treatment of severe health conditions and the management of long-lasting conditions.