Benton Middle School will soon be halfway to its goal of a 1:1 ratio for student technology thanks to a very generous donation.



Kim R. Smith, Owner/President of Sierra Frac Sand, and daughter Casey made a $30,000 check presentation to Principal Dr. Kyle Machen.



Dr. Machen explained the funds will be used to support the school’s Tiger Tech Initiatives, enabling the purchase of three Chrome carts. That will put an additional 108 Google Chromebooks in students’ hands.