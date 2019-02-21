Benton Middle’s Prewitt wins Gold Star

Hers is the first face you see when arriving at Benton Middle School and chances are Michelle Prewitt will greet you by name. She knows every student’s name — all 1,000+ of them — and most of their parents’. Not only that, but the greeting comes with a welcoming smile that warms the hearts of everyone Prewitt encounters.



Colleagues call the BMS attendance clerk the “go to problem solver” and embodiment of “Tiger Pride,” adding when someone has a question, Prewitt likely knows the answer.



Teacher Ashley Holliday said, “She takes care of the kids as if they are her own. Her warmth and understanding allows students to find a safe place in her. She acts as a counselor, caretaker, nurse, protector and compassionate supporter of each and every child she comes in contact with. Her positive spirit is contagious! We are so lucky to have her as our number one supporter.”



“She is eager to serve our school and our community any way she can and does it with a smile,”

Becky O’Neal added. “Mrs. Prewitt was instrumental in developing and providing our Tiger Tree Program to provide holiday gifts for Benton community children in need.”



She coordinates the Friday backpack program as well.



“This woman gets it done, no matter what!” added parent and teacher Kimberly Searcy. “I truly wish that she could be cloned and taken to the high school when my kiddos leave BMS!”



It is no wonder Prewitt was nominated by nearly 60 co-workers, including her administrators, for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star employee award for February. She was greeted by a gym full of excited seventh graders yelling “Surprise!”



“I’m grateful,” Prewitt remarked later after all of the excitement. “I just can’t believe it. You hope to be noticed for the right thing and everybody here is so good. I’m very lucky to do what I do.”



This is the fourth year Prewitt has worked in the front office full-time at BMS, although she substitute taught and helped with Response to Intervention (RTI) prior to that. No one day is the same, she said, but in addition to tending herd over attendance she is answering parents’ questions, phoning home for forgotten pom pons and golf equipment, and tending to sick students.



“I love my job. This makes me feel like they love me, too,” Prewitt remarked.



Principal Dr. Kyle Machen perhaps summed it up best.



Mrs. Prewitt truly embodies everything we strive to stand for at Benton Middle School. She has a heart for people and a powerful ministry in the job she has in our organization. I have seen her serve people in ways many would not even consider, be it as a receptionist, nurse, counselor, coordinator, bookkeeper, administrator, conflict resolver, you name it she does it! Each day she does all this with a contagious smile and an incredibly sweet disposition. Michelle Prewitt is a treasure to our community and Benton Middle School is so lucky to have her!”

