Bossier City drivers on Benton Road will have some adjustments to make from now through Thursday, July 13.

The outside southbound lane of Benton Road (LA Hwy 3) will be closed at the Contractors Cir, Shed Road Intersections. All streets will remain open to the public and safe to travel.

The lane will remain closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017 for signal pole foundation installations.

The Department of Transportation and Development advises travelers to drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.