Benton teacher arrested for video voyeruism

A Bossier Parish elementary school teacher has been arrested for video voyeurism.

Aubrey Norcross, 47, of the 2500 block of Waverly Street in Bossier City was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with one count of video voyeurism involving a Benton Elementary School student where Norcross works as a teacher.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith issued a statement Wednesday night regarding Norcross’ arrest.

“We are shocked by this allegation and want to be clear that Bossier Schools has absolutely no tolerance for any employee who violates the trust and safety of the children in our care. We took immediate action to place Mr. Norcross on administrative leave upon learning of this charge and the district continues to work closely with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office as detectives investigate this case.”

Norcross was transported and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $200,000.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.