Benton teacher faces six new sex crime charges

The Bossier Parish elementary school physical education teacher who was arrested last week on child sex crimes has been charged with six additional sex crimes involving six children.

On Friday afternoon, Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Aubrey “Perry” Norcross, 47, with four counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He remains incarcerated in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a total bond of $2,000,000.

“Our detectives are continuing a thorough and detailed investigation in this child sex abuse case that has impacted our community,” said Sheriff Whittington. “While I know it’s painful for these young victims and their families to come forward and tell their stories, I commend them for their bravery in the midst of this difficult time. This perpetrator is behind bars, and they can begin their own healing process.

“The support our detectives are receiving from the educators and leadership at Bossier Parish Schools and the incredible professionals at the Gingerbread House is phenomenal,” said Sheriff Whittington. Bossier detectives are conducting interviews with other young people and family members, and Sheriff Whittington encourages anyone who was sexually abused by this man to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

“We will not rest until all victims are heard,” stressed Sheriff Whittington.