Benton teacher involved in sex scandal, apartment murder suspect indicted by grand jury

The Bossier Parish grand jury reconvened Monday morning and indicted two individuals, Aubrey Perry Norcross and David Dewayne Sanders.

Aubrey Perry Norcross, age 47, was indicted for one count of first degree rape, one count of video voyeurism, eight counts of molestation of a juvenile, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

All of the victims are under the age of 12 and each crime is a separate victim.

First degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence and each count of molestation carries up to ninety-nine years in jail. Norcross is being held at the Bossier Parish Max on a total bond of $3,700,000.00

Also, David Dewayne Sanders, age 46, was indicted for the second degree murder of Steven Milner.

Milner’s dismembered body was found in the dumpster at the Cordova Court apartments where both he and Sanders resided.

Second degree murder also carries a mandatory life sentence. Sanders is being held at the Bossier Parish Max on a $500,000 bond.

District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said, “We believe that the evidence considered by the grand jury will irrefutably obtain convictions in both of these cases.”

Norcross, a teacher at Benton Elementary School, was first arrested on Oct. 17 for video voyeurism of a student. He was then charged Oct. 19 with rape of a student. More charges followed across the remainder of the month as more victims came forward.

Sanders was arrested by Bossier City Police on Oct. 30.

Police began an investigation into a homicide around on the morning of Monday, Oct. 22, outside the Cordova Court Apartments on Westgate Drive. The body of a white male was located in a dumpster by a man who was rummaging through the trash. That man told another man who then flagged down an officer in the area.

Police identified the deceased as Milner. The victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the upper body.

Detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit found evidence linking Sanders to the crime.