Benton’s Jillian Carter finished sixth in barrel racing and seventh in pole bending in the International Finals Youth Rodeo, which concluded Friday night in Shawnee, Okla.

Carter’s combined time in three performances in barrel racing during the week was 49.972 seconds. Caroline Kelly of Waverly, Ala., won with a 49.737.

Carter’s combined time in pole bending was 61.643. Gabby Gunter of Sulphur won in 59.060.

Carter is a May graduate of Benton High.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com