Beware: Scammers posing as sheriff’s deputy calling for false payments

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are currently working on a phone scam involving the name of a full-time deputy and the phone number to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The caller, posing and Sgt. Buck Wilkins with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, is targeting local realtors by making calls with the BSO’s switchboard number (318) 965-2203 showing up in the caller id. When answered, the call is redirected to a voicemail with instructions to call a different number to make payment on a missed court fine. The recipient is then instructed to make the payment in the form of a gift card. Detectives say this is a scam.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are aware of the scam and are working diligently to locate its source. They say the sheriff’s office we will never contact you over the phone for you to make payment on any fine. Please call the call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3416 if you have any information on this scam.